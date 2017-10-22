Burnett defeats Zhanat Zhakiyanov, unifies WBA, IBF titles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ryan Burnett (18-0, 9 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Zhanat Zhakiyanov (27-2, 18 KOs). The scores were 118-110, 119-109 and 116-112.

Burnett captured the IBF strap back in June with a twelve round unanimous decision over Lee Haskins at the Odyssey Arena.

Back in February, Zhakiyanov traveled over to the United States and overcame two knockdowns to win a twelve round decision over United States Olympian Rau'shee Warren to capture the WBA and IBO titles.



This victory made Burnett the first Irishman to ever unify the bantamweight division.