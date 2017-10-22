  • kz
    Burnett defeats Zhanat Zhakiyanov, unifies WBA, IBF titles

    11:00, 22 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ryan Burnett (18-0, 9 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Zhanat Zhakiyanov (27-2, 18 KOs). The scores were 118-110, 119-109 and 116-112.

    Burnett captured the IBF strap back in June with a twelve round unanimous decision over Lee Haskins at the Odyssey Arena.

    Back in February, Zhakiyanov traveled over to the United States and overcame two knockdowns to win a twelve round decision over United States Olympian Rau'shee Warren to capture the WBA and IBO titles.

    This victory made Burnett the first Irishman to ever unify the bantamweight division.

     

    Sport Boxing
