    Bus carrying Kazakh, Uzbek citizens and train collided in Russia

    17:51, 17 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A bus carrying seven passengers, citizens of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and a freight train collided in Russia, the Emergency Situations Committee of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan informed Kazinform.

    "A freight train and a Saratov-Uralsk bus collided on the railway crossing on November 17 in Ozinsky District, Saratov Oblast, the Russian Federation. According to preliminary information, there were 7 passengers, citizens of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, in the bus. Five citizens of Uzbekistan died, two citizens of Kazakhstan were injured," Spokesperson for the Committee Nursultan Nurakhmetov said.

     

    Photo courtesy of vsar.ru

     

    Tags:
    Russia Road accidents Incidents
