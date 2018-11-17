Bus carrying Kazakh, Uzbek citizens and train collided in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A bus carrying seven passengers, citizens of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and a freight train collided in Russia, the Emergency Situations Committee of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan informed Kazinform.

"A freight train and a Saratov-Uralsk bus collided on the railway crossing on November 17 in Ozinsky District, Saratov Oblast, the Russian Federation. According to preliminary information, there were 7 passengers, citizens of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, in the bus. Five citizens of Uzbekistan died, two citizens of Kazakhstan were injured," Spokesperson for the Committee Nursultan Nurakhmetov said.

Photo courtesy of vsar.ru