Bus carrying passengers overturns in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM A large road traffic accident occurred on August 26 at 05:58 a.m. in Tyulkubass district 4 km away from Mashat village on the Almaty-Tashkent-Termez highway, Otyrar.kz reports.

The driver of the bus running en route Almaty-Saryagash lost control of the vehicle causing it to dip into the ditch. There were 34 passengers, including 7 kids in the bus.

17 were taken to hospital, 6 of them were hospitalized, 2 of them in critical condition. No victims were reported.

Bad weather condition could be probably responsible for the accident, the press service of the police department said.