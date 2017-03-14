Bus catches fire on highway in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A passenger bus has caught fire on a highway in Aktobe region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The bus en route Aktobe-Khromtau went on fire on the Samara-Shymkent highway. The accident occurred at 12:06 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 14:20 p.m.



No casualties or injuries were reported. The fire reportedly started in the engine.



"The bus caught fire 35 kilometers away from Khromtau town. 35 people were on board at the time of the accident. They were transported to Khromtau on another bus. The cause of the fire is to be determined," spokesperson of the regional emergencies department Dinara Atyraubayeva said.