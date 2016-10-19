Bus crashes car, rams into grocery store in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Six people, including two drivers and four passengers have sustained various injuries in a road accident in Almaty city today, a source at the Almaty Internal Affairs Department said.

"A Daewoo Nexia vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a passenger bus №85. As a result of the collision the bus crashed into a Hyundai car parked on the side of the road and rammed into a grocery store," official spokesperson of the Almaty Internal Affairs Department Saltanat Azirbek said.



In her words, paramedics rushed two drivers and four bus passengers to a hospital. Thankfully, no injuries were registered at the store.



