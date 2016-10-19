  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Bus crashes car, rams into grocery store in Almaty city

    15:09, 19 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Six people, including two drivers and four passengers have sustained various injuries in a road accident in Almaty city today, a source at the Almaty Internal Affairs Department said.

    "A Daewoo Nexia vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a passenger bus №85. As a result of the collision the bus crashed into a Hyundai car parked on the side of the road and rammed into a grocery store," official spokesperson of the Almaty Internal Affairs Department Saltanat Azirbek said.

    In her words, paramedics rushed two drivers and four bus passengers to a hospital. Thankfully, no injuries were registered at the store.

    An investigation is underway.












      

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty Accidents News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!