Bus crashes into bridge pier in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM At least 14 people were injured as a passenger bus smashed into a pier of a multi-level road junction at the intersection of Suyunbay and Rayimbek avenues, according to municipal Internal Affairs Department.

"Yutong passenger bus was moving along Rayimbek Avenue. While turning to Syunbay Avenue it crashed into a bridge pier. As a result, at least 14 people got injuries and applied for medical care," Saltanat Azirbek, Official Spokesperson of the Internal Affairs Department, told Kazinform.





No information about hospitalized passengers was reported.