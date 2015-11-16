Bus crashes into ditch in Karaganda, five people injured

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A bus with 11 passengers inside crashed into the ditch in Karaganda city. 5 people got injuries.

As the regional internal affairs department informed, a 23-year-old driver of MAN was moving along K. Marks Street to micro-district Vostok 2 when he lost control of his vehicle due to black ice. The bust got into the ditch as a result. The driver was hospitalized, and four passengers got medical care too.

Pre-trial investigation has been launched.