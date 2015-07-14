Bus driver lost consciousness while driving, collided with three cars in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty a bus driver has lost consciousness while driving and collided with three cars.

The accident occurred on July 13 at about 3 p.m. at the intersections of Abai Avenue and Sain Street. The road accident involved the bus, Audi, Volkswagen Touareg and Toyota Camry. The bus driver, reportedly, lost consciousness while driving and made a collision with three motor cars. According to the data of the bus' GPS-navigation system, the vehicle was moving at a speed of 33 km per hour. Fortunately the man managed to stop the vehicle in time. No casualties were reported. Six passengers of the bus and the drivers of the cars were not injured. According to LLP "Almatyelectrotrans", the probable cause of the incident was extreme heat.