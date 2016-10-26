  • kz
    Bus ends up in a road ditch in Akmola region

    12:23, 26 October 2016
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A man has sustained injuries in a road accident in Akmola region earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the region department for emergencies.

    According to police, the accident occurred on the Astana-Karaganda highway at 7:20 a.m. local time.

    A driver of a Hyundai bus lost control of the vehicle on the highway, it veered off and ended up in a road ditch. 15 passengers were inside the bus at the time of the accident. One of them, a resident of Astana city, was admitted to the Arshalinsk regional hospital.

    A criminal case was launched. The police are investigating.

