    Bus goes ablaze on road in Semey

    12:09, 02 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A terrifying road accident was recorded in Semey on Tuesday (September 1). A passenger bus went on fire on a road near an orthodox church.

    According to witnesses, the bus №13 went up in flames with 6 passengers inside. Fortunately, they were able to leave the vehicle before the blaze engulfed it. The bus driver tried to extinguish the fire himself, but to no avail. Firefighters summoned to the scene put it out in minutes.

