Bus services resume operation in Nur-Sultan May 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Akim of Nur-Sultan city Bakhtiyar Maken told about the resumption of the city’s public transport operation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He informed that the city is resuming public transport operation on May 12 with measures related to observation of all necessary sanitary standards.

Today the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has chaired the session of the State Commission on the state of emergency.