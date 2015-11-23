  • kz
    Bus turns turtle on icy road in Kostanay region

    20:02, 23 November 2015
    Photo: None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A commuter bus have turned turtle on a highway in Kostanay region today, 24.kz reports.

    The accident happened on the 43rd km of the highway linking the towns of Torgay and Arkalyk. There was no immediate word on the injuries sustained by the passengers. Local police say icy road conditions are to blame for the road accident. According to reports, 20 road accidents were registered in Kostanay region on Monday (November 23). All roads were closed for traffic in the region up until 12:00 p.m. due to icy roads.

    Road accidents Kostanay region Accidents News
