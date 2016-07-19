Bus with 55 passengers capsizes on motorway in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A passenger bus with 55 people on board capsized on a motorway in Akmola region on July 18.

According to the Akmola region Internal Affairs Department, the bus en-route Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) - Perm (Russia) turned turtle on the Yessil-Surgan-Auliyekol motorway on Monday.



The 29-year-old driver of the bus is blamed for the accident. According to the police, he lost control of the vehicle and it ended up in a road ditch.



As a result of the accident, a 42-year-old citizen of Tajikistan was hospitalized.



The police are investigating.