  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Bus with foreigners on board capsizes in Aktobe region

    08:12, 27 February 2020
    Photo: None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A passenger bus carrying 45 people capsized in Aktobe region Wednesday evening, Kazinform reports.

    According to the local police, when the accident happened on the Karabutak-Kostanay highway at 8:00 pm, the bus was carrying 45 nationals of Tajikistan.

    The accident reportedly happened due to black ice coating the highway. The bus en route from Shymkent to Yekaterinburg ended up in a road ditch and capsized.

    No casualties or injuries were reported. Three Kazakhstani drivers who were on board of the bus are safe.


    Tags:
    Road accidents Aktobe region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!