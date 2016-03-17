  • kz
    Bus with Palestinian pilgrims crashes in Jordan, at least 16 dead

    11:33, 17 March 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A bus carrying Palestinian pilgrims to Mecca has crashed in southern Jordan, killing at least 16 people and wounding over 30 others, local media reports.

    At least 16 people were killed in the crash, while 34 others were injured, according to Al Ghad.

    The Jerusalem Post said that 18 Palestinians were killed and at least 32 were wounded in the accident.

    The injured have been taken to the hospital, Al Ghad said

    Source: Sputniknews

