    Business activity index up 2.2 units in September – National Bank of Kazakhstan

    16:37, 13 October 2020
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Director of the Monetary Policy Department of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Zhandos Shaimardanov talked about the business activity index for September 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The business activity index is formed by conducting a poll among enterprises on the current indicators and expectations of their change in the future. Last month’s poll which includes 450 enterprises operating in construction, industries and services demonstrates an increase by 2.2 units to 47.6.

    Economic activity recovery has been observed in such real economic sectors as construction (increase by 5.5 units), services (increase by 3.1 units), and while in industries there has been decline by 0.5 units due to reduced orders.


