Business delegation of Austria arrives in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A business delegation of Austria has arrived in Almaty city to strengthen existing economic ties and establish new contacts between the two countries.

Delegation of the European entrepreneurs, representing tourism industry, plant construction, logistics, and various laboratory studies, renewable energy and energy efficiency, is headed by the President of Chamber of Economy of Vienna Walter Rook. According to Mr. Rook, representatives of over 30 Austrian companies have arrived in Almaty to establish direct contacts with Kazakhstani businessmen within B2B meetings. Main directions of cooperation are tourism and technology. He noted that Austrian companies have extensive experience in such areas as waste disposal, water treatment, as well as heating supply. "Kazakhstan has ambitious plans to diversify the economy and Austrian companies can be a good partner in the modernization of infrastructure of railways, electricity grids, expansion of ports and construction of social housing. An additional impulse for cooperation may become such major events as EXPO-2017 and the Winter Universiade," said the head of Chamber of Economy of Vienna Walter Rook. In turn, Kazakhstan may use Austria as a launching invest pad for reaching the EU market, as the country headquarters many international organizations and research institutions. Note that Austrian exports to our country is about €257 million. There are more than 50 Austrian companies operating in Kazakhstan.