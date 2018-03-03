Business-incubator for entrepreneurs launched in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A business incubator has been launched on a 6 thousand square meters space in Aktobe by signing of the three-year Memorandum of Cooperation among Kazakhstan's Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", Social Entrepreneurship Corporation "Aktobe", and A-Poligraphiya company.

"The main purpose of opening the business-incubator is to support small and medium businesses of the region," Kazinform was told in the "Aktobe" SEC.

The new center provides premises for rent at the preferential price of KZT 600 for a square meter, whilst average office rent price for one square meter in Aktobe is KZT 1500 and more.

Both startup and running businessmen can join the business incubator by sending a request form to "Aktobe" or A-Poligraphiya.

"I make cabinet-type furniture. I think KZT 600 for one square meter for a space in the center of the city is a very good price. I am thankful to the organizers and enterprises which provided the space for me," one of the lesees, individual entrepreneur Nurlan Kosherov said.

"Atameken also provides for the entrepreneurs the required consulting assistance," regional affiliate director of the chamber Nurlybek Mukanov added.

According to the memorandum, the rent price will remain unchanged till 2020.