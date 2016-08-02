Business insider weighs in on Kazakhstan's medal chances at Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With three days left until the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Business insider weights in on medal chances of participating countries, including Kazakhstan, Sports.kz reports.

Experts believe that the U.S. national team will haul 46 gold medals. China, according to forecasts, will collect 35 gold medals. Great Britain is expected to win 23 gold medals.



Kazakhstan may end up on the 12th spot in the overall medal tally with 13 medals (including seven gold medals)