  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Business insider weighs in on Kazakhstan's medal chances at Rio Olympics

    14:06, 02 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With three days left until the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Business insider weights in on medal chances of participating countries, including Kazakhstan, Sports.kz reports.

    Experts believe that the U.S. national team will haul 46 gold medals. China, according to forecasts, will collect 35 gold medals. Great Britain is expected to win 23 gold medals.

    Kazakhstan may end up on the 12th spot in the overall medal tally with 13 medals (including seven gold medals)

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport 2016 Olympic Games News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!