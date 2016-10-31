Business Ombudsman Institute proves its effectiveness

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Business Ombudsman Institute was created in Kazakhstan in February 2016, but has already proved to be effective.

Kazakhstan's Business Rights Commissioner Bolat Palymbetov traveled around the country since April till July and met with akim (governors) of the regions and regional public prosecutors. Meetings with local entrepreneurs at which they talked about the real situation with business climate in the regions were important as well.



Many problems in the regions were solved thanks to the Business Ombudsman's assistance. For instance, the problem of acquisition of land plots faced by businessmen basically in all regions of Kazakhstan is being solved. In general, the work on provision of land plots via tenders has recently intensified in all regions. Local businessmen are now members of various commissions.



Bolat Palymbetov met with the Minister of National Economy, the Chairman of the Supreme Court and the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan. At the meetings, utmost attention was paid to the most pressing business issues and a complex of corresponding measures was developed.



Presently, the Business Ombudsman's Office is establishing cooperation with regional administrations. In the future, it will not only timely respond to entrepreneurs' complaints, but also build up Kazakhstan's business environment in general. Proposals on harmonization of criminal and criminal-procedural law were submitted.



The Business Ombudsman Institute is planning to closely cooperate with public organizations and other bodies.