Businessman Suraj Shantakumar appointed Kazakhstan's Honorary Consul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan has appointed well-known businessman and chairman of Kirtilals Suraj Shantakumar as its Honorary Consul for the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

On Monday, a reception was held in Coimbatore in honor of the Honorary Consul.



Addressing the gathering, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to India Bulat Sarsenbayev noted the symbolism of holding the event in the year marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Kazinform has learned from dnaindia.com .



He expressed confidence that the office of the Honorary Consul would promote the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.



Chief Guest and national vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shyam Jaju said he would provide all assistance for ensuring the successful functioning of the consulate in the state.



The event was attended by the heads of the city administration, leading businessmen and media representatives.