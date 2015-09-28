Businessmen call on governments of Kazakhstan and China to simplify visa procedures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Businessmen urge governments of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China to simplify visa procedures for the development of trade and economic relations.

"The scale and improvement of the quality of economic and trade cooperation between China and Kazakhstan are directly connected with the development of closer relations between the business people of both countries. There are obstacles in reception of work permits, availability of visas and residence permits," said Deputy Chairman of the Committee for the Promotion of International Trade Lu Pengqi at the Kazakh-Chinese investment forum. "We need to understand that the facilitation of procedures of entry and exit may have a positive effect on the reduction of operating costs, simplify tasks to promote trade and economic investments and increase the degree of economic integration in the region," he said. According to his words, Kazakhstan's side considers the question of the introduction of the amended simplified forms of business and investor visas.