Businessmen failing to repay bank loans must be brought to criminal responsibility - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev commissioned to launch criminal cases in regards to the businessmen failing to repay the loans.

Taking the floor at the Cabinet's enlarged sitting, chief banker of the country Daniyar Akishev raised the problem of non-performing loans across the country.



"Due to liquidation of 7 banks and recovery of 2 ones, almost 5trln tenge has been written off. In fact, the borrowers, mostly small businesses, did not repay all the loans taken from the banks," he said.



The Head of State commissioned to punish all those who do not pay the loans back.

He stressed that defaulted borrowers must bear responsibility for their debts. "Criminal cases must be launched in regards to such borrowers," he said.