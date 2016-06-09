  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Businessmen help families of terror attack victims – Aktobe

    19:17, 09 June 2016
    Photo: None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Businessmen of Aktobe provide financial support to the families of the victims of the deadly terrorist attack which occured in the city on June 5, local administration says.

    At the Presidential instruction, the administration of the region has provided all required financial and organizational support to the families of the victims.

    Recall that families of 4 victims will receive 5 mln tenge each. Besides, local authorities helped organize funerals of the  victims and treatment of those wounded. 

    Tags:
    Aktobe region News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!