Businessmen of Mangystau region to receive KZT 900 mln for development of tourism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Businessmen of Mangystau region will receive KZT 900 mln for development of tourism, Governor of the region Alik Aidarbayev told at the press conference dedicated to the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

"Speaking of practical measures I would like to note the beginning of the implementation of the program on development of internal tourism through the mechanism of preferential crediting. "Damu" Fund is a partner of the regional administration in this issue. Jointly we allocate KZT 900 mln to Kazakhstani businessmen for development of tourism," the governor said.

The head of the region also told that the Investors Support Center was opened within "Entrepreneurs Service Center" LLP in order to improve the investment climate.

As he noted, it is planned to build a transport and logistics center in the territory of "Morport Aktau" Special Economic Zone within the framework of forming a transport corridor in the region.

It should be noted that it was planned to implement 10 projects totaling KZT 73 bln this year. Besides, it will allow to create 1.5 thousand jobs.