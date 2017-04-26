Businessmen should share with ordinary people - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has called on businessmen of Kazakhstan to build socially important facilities in their native cities and regions.

While speaking at the 25th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, President Nazarbayev noted that there are a lot of rich people in Kazakhstan and they can do many good things for their home areas.



"After they get rich, they [businessmen] can build a school or a sports complex or a highway in their native areas. I would like to take this opportunity to call on our businessmen. The Government helped you get rich by creating favorable conditions. You should share with other people now," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.