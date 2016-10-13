  • kz
    Businesswoman found dead in E Kazakhstan

    09:51, 13 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nadezhda Potapova, a business woman from Lissakovsk, was found dead.

    Facebook user and volunteer Dariya Skvortsova broke the news via social media, Kazinform has learnt from alau.kz.

    The 32-year-old Potapova went missing in the town of Lissakovsk, East Kazakhstan region on September 26. Her family and friends, police as well as volunteers frantically searched for her traces.

    The criminal investigation was launched.

    Potapova is survived by two daughters.

