Bust of Alikhan Bukeikhanov unveiled in Saint Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM A ceremony of handing over a bust of prominent Kazakh public and political activist, Deputy of the First State Duma of Russia (1906) Alikhan Bukeikhanov to the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly took place in Saint Petersburg.

The bust was installed at the headquarters of the CIS IPA at the Taurida Palace, where the First Russian Duma held its sittings.



The author of the sculpture is Umurzak Shanov.



Opening the ceremony, Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart tokayev noted that "unveiling the bust of prominent representative of Kazakh intelligentsia of the early 20th century at the Tauride Palace in Saint Petersburg is a milestone event taking place in the year of celebration of his 150th jubilee and the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence."



The Speaker reminded that the events dedicated to this jubilee date are organized under the aegis of the UNESCO.



"The activity of Alikhan Bukeikhanov is a real example of high morality and exceptional faithfulness to the national and civil duty," he highlighted.



Chairman of the CIS IPA Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan Republic Oktay Asadov participated in the ceremony.



Upon completion of the event, the participants expressed confidence that the bust of A.Bukeikhanov will become a symbol of historical continuity and friendly relations among Russia, Kazakhstan and the CIS IPA member states.



Alikhan Bukeikhanov was a scholar, publicist, deputy of the I State Duma of Russia for Semipalatinsk region.



The 150th anniversary of A.Bukeikhanov is celebrated this year under the aegis of the UNESCO.