Bust to legendary Bauyrzhan Momyshuly unveiled in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A bust to Hero of the Soviet Union Bauyrzhan Momyshuly has been unveiled in Almaty on Saturday, November 7.

It was installed on the territory of the republican military boarding school named after the Kazakh hero. "Bauyrzhan Momyshuly is a legend and pride of our people. His name has become the symbol of courage, patriotism and commitment. Our school is proud the bear his name," principal of the school Amanzhol Kazymbet said at the unveiling ceremony. Attending the ceremony were Kazakhstani MPs, veterans of the Great Patriotic War, reps of the Almaty city administration, public figures and, of course, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly's relatives.