Busy week ahead for Kazakhstani MPs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Official spokesperson of the Central Communications Service Oksana Loskutova revealed what Kazakhstani MPs will do this week head of the long summer break, Kazinform reports.

"Monday started with the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers. The meeting of the Committee for constitutional legislation that will be held at Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, will focus on dismissal of judges of the Supreme Court," Ms Loskutova said at the press briefing.



According to her, the Committee for international relations, defense and security will decide how to amend the draft law on crossing the Kazakh-Uzbek border on June 20. On Tuesday, the senators will discuss amendments to some legislative acts regarding state educational saving system.



Parliamentary hearings on the issues of development of civilian protection will be held on June 21. At the end of the week, senators will debated the draft law on ratification on the agreements between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on the process of regulation of access to railway services.



The spokesperson of the Central Communications Service stressed that majilismen will have a busy week as well. On June 20 they will discuss improvement of legislation in the sphere of intellectual property, on June 21 - regulation of land relations, and 22 June - amendments to the activity of the Fund on compensation for damage.



In her words, experts from France, Lithuania, Germany, Italy and other countries will gather for the international parliamentarian conference in Astana on June 22.