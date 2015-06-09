  • kz
    Busy week for Kazakhstani tennis players

    08:20, 09 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis players will get back in action after not so impressive performance at the 2015 Roland Garros in Paris, France.

    Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Zarina Diyas (№ 32) will face Francesca Schiavone of Italy in the first round of WTA's Aegon Open Nottingham in Great Britain. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova (№76) jetted off to the Netherlands to play against Canadian Eugenie Bouchard in Round 1 of WTA's Topshelf Open in Hertogenbosch. As for men, Mikhail Kukushkin (№59) will clash with Tommy Haas on grass at the ATP's MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany.

