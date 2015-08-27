By hosting LEU Bank Kazakhstan contributes to global non-proliferation - Idrissov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov believes that establishment of the Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank in Kazakhstan will make a historic contribution to the global regime of non-proliferation.

Minister Idrissov expressed his point of view while delivering a speech at the signing ceremony of the agreement on the establishment of the LEU Bank in Kazakhstan on Thursday in Astana. "We are honored to be entrusted by the IAEA with the responsibility of hosting the LEU bank in our territory and are grateful that Kazakhstan has been recognized as a responsible and a reliable international partner. Let me assure you that our country has all the necessary experience to deal with nuclear materials," he said. According to Minister Idrissov, Kazakhstan is blessed with all the conditions and infrastructure to host the LEU Bank. "Our facility at Ust Kamenogorsk has deep experience in working with nuclear materials, highly qualified staff and has the robust security and safety provisions required under the IAEA safeguards for long term storage," he added. "Furthermore, Kazakhstan has the capacity to produce nuclear fuel and intend to develop nuclear energy in the future. We appreciate and encourage the IAEA to support ongoing activities to promote the development and transfer of technologies and knowledge related to the peaceful use of nuclear capabilities, including nuclear power and nuclear fuel cycle," the Kazakhstani official noted. "By allowing the Bank to be established on our territory, Kazakhstan has made yet another contribution towards the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the creation of an entirely new mechanism for improving safety and reliability of the nuclear fuel cycle," he concluded. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and IAEA inked the historic agreement to establish the LEU Bank in Ust-Kamenogorsk.