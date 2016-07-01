C. Eubank Jr.: Golovkin fight is not about money, it's about legacy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. confirmed future signing of the contract for fighting Gennady Golovkin via Twitter, Sports.kz informs.

C. Eubank Jr. retweeted the news about singing of the contract for fighting Gennady Golovkin, which will guarantee him over 4 million US dollars, in the nearest future.

"This isn't about money. This is about achieving my dream of becoming world champ and proving that I'm the best. This is about Legacy," Chris Eubank wrote on Twitter.