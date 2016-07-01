  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    C. Eubank Jr.: Golovkin fight is not about money, it's about legacy

    10:32, 01 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. confirmed future signing of the contract for fighting Gennady Golovkin via Twitter, Sports.kz informs.

    C. Eubank Jr. retweeted the news about singing of the contract for fighting Gennady Golovkin, which will guarantee him over 4 million US dollars, in the nearest future.

    "This isn't about money. This is about achieving my dream of becoming world champ and proving that I'm the best. This is about Legacy," Chris Eubank wrote on Twitter.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!