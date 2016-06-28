  • kz
    C. Froch thinks Eubank not ready for Golovkin fight yet

    09:42, 28 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion British Carl Froch thinks that Chris Eubank Jr. should not fight Gennady Golovkin yet. According to him, Chris needs a couple more fights before stepping in the ring with such a dangerous opponent as Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "Like I said before this is a very interesting fight. Golovkin does not have a star name on the list of opponents he beat. Therefore, everybody can win this fight. However, I do not think that this fight has to be held now. I just doubt that Chris Eubank Jr. is ready for it. I do not even think that he wants this fight in September. If this fight happens in September I will be shocked. Nevertheless, I give credit to Chris Eubank Jr. for risking it and going for this dangerous fight," C. Froch said.

     

     

