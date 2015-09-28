CA expects support in Aral Sea and Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site problems&#39; resolution

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Central Asian countries are waiting for support in resolution of the problems of the Aral Sea and Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has made it public addressing the participants of the United Nations summit for the adoption of the post-2015 development agenda within the framework of the UN General Assembly's 70th Jubilee Session in New York, Kazinform correspondent Marlan Zhiyembay reports.

"The problem of the disappearing Aral Sea poses a threat both to our region and the entire world. Annually, wind raises up to 75 mln tonnes of dust and poisonous salt due to the sea's drying off and brings it even to European countries and Antarctic Continent. Under the World Bank's support we managed to restore the northern part of the sea. We actively collaborate with the UN and the international community in rehabilitation of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site area. The Central Asian countries are waiting for support in the fight against these environmental problems of the region," Nazarbayev said. The President emphasized that Kazakhstan had achieved significant progress in the implementation of eight Millennium Development Goals. Namely, Kazakhstan strengthened the fundametals of its statehood and created favorable conditions for a civil society development. The country's GDP rose 19 times; per capita GDP reached 13,000 U.S. dollars. Kazakhstanis' life expectancy exceeds 71 years now; poverty level decreased 11 times - from 34% to 3%; infant and maternal mortality decreased by 65%. Significant progress was reached in fight against AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis. Our country reduces greenhouse gas emissions and takes care of biological diversity of the planet. The National Concept of Transition to "Green" Economy was adopted, the Head of State concluded.