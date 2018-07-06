CA leaders attend AIFC presentation in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Central Asian leaders participated in the presentation of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) in the Kazakh capital on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev together with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev surveyed the exhibition of digitalization timed to the AIFC official unveiling.



During the visit, President Nazarbayev told his counterparts that creation of effective environment for development of innovative financial technologies is one of the most important areas of AIFC activity.



"AIFC participants will have access not only to the capital of Kazakhstan, but the entire region and the world. Here we have unprecedented conditions which have no analogues in the post-Soviet space. Yesterday we launched the AIX which has already partnered with NASDAQ and Shanghai Stock Exchange," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.







During the presentation the heads of state got acquainted with a number of projects which will help create favorable ecosystem for the development of innovative financial technologies in Kazakhstan. For instance, the projects include e-Justice (system of digital justice at AIFC, digital cryptocurrency exchange, financial supermarket, cybersecurity center, Islamic financial technologies and more.



AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov joined the CA leaders to give them an insight into the Center's day-to-day functioning and opportunities it offers and urged CA businessmen to take active part in the AIFC work.



