CA leaders likely to convene in multilateral format in 2018 - Karin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2018, leaders of Central Asian countries may convene for the first time in many years, Yerlan Karin, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Council for International Relations said Monday, Kazinform reports.

"This year will be the year of intensification of Central Asian cooperation. In fact, we've been observing this trend since 2017. But, we are convinced that the development of cooperation between the CA countries will reach a new level in 2018. It is likely to reach a more stable format," said Karin speaking of the top 10 upcoming events in Central Asia in 2018.



He noted that Central Asian countries will step up cooperation in all spheres.



"Perhaps, in 2018, the leaders of Central Asian countries will convene for the first time in many years. At the same time it is worth underscoring that regional cooperation will be carried out in bilateral or trilateral format - between Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan or Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan, or Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan. Relations between key countries of the region will be the driving force in that respect," Karin added.



He also reminded that leaders of the Central Asian countries haven't met since 2005.