  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    CA states praise Kazakhstan's work as the UNSC President

    15:59, 20 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Top diplomats of Central Asian states highly praised the work of the Republic of Kazakhstan as the President of the UN Security Council, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    A meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries was held in New York on the eve of the UN Security Council meeting on building a regional partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia.

    Kazakh side thanked the Central Asian colleagues for supporting its activities in the Security Council during 2017.

    During the meeting, top diplomats of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan exchange of views on the situation in the region and discussed the issues of further cooperation, as well as the calendar of foreign policy events for 2018.

    The heads of the countries' delegations noted the similarities of their positions on many issues on the regional and international agenda and stressed the commitment of all Central Asian states to the development of long-term cooperation with Afghanistan.

    The sides also agreed to intensify the five-way cooperation in developing joint solutions to regional issues on the basis of constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial partnership.

     

    Tags:
    Central Asia UN Security Council President Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. The Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!