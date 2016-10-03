Cabinet discusses improvement of visa and migration regimes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a meeting on further improvement of visa and migration regimes in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

The meeting discussed the measures of simplification of visa and migration regulation, reduction of visa issuance deadlines and introduction of electronic visas and registration of foreigners.

These measures are expected to promote improvement of investment climate and attraction of direct foreign investments to Kazakhstan.

At the end of the meeting, Sagintayev charged First Deputy PM Askar Mamin to develop certain decisions on further improvement of migration and visa policies of the country.

In 2015, Kazakhstan introduced 15-day visa-free regime for the individuals of 19 leading countries of the world including Australia, Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, France, Japan, the U.S. and others.

Since January 1, 2017, visa-free regime will be declared for all the OECD countries as well as for UAE, Malaysia, Singapore and Monaco.