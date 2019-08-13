Cabinet discusses socio-economic devpt results in Jan-Jul 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today’s governmental session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin discussed the results of the country’s socio-economic development and utilization of the national budget in January-July 2019 as well as the preparation for the 2019-2020 school year, primeminister.kz informs.

Ministers of national economy Ruslan Dalenov, industryand infrastructure development — Roman Sklyar, Chairman of the National Bank ofKazakhstan Yerbolat Dossaev, First Vice Minister of Finance Berik Sholpankulovreported to the PM on the first issue of the meeting agenda.

Governors of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov, Zhambylregion – Askar Myrzakhmetov, North Kazakhstan region — Kumar Aksakalov told the attendees about the socio-economicdevelopment of the regions.

According to the Prime Minister, in the context of thetasks set by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Government’s extendedmeeting on July 15, 2019, the Cabinet today should focus on improvement of thequality of life, increasing population incomes, creating new jobs and improvementof the investment climate.

In January-July 2019, GDP growth amounted to 4.2% againstthe same period last year. Positive growth is observed in construction —11.5%,trade —7.5%, transport sector —5.4%, manufacturing sector, including inmechanical engineering —17.7%, light industry —14.3 %, non-ferrous metalsmining —17.2% and oil refining — 5.1%.

At the same time, sectoral ministries need tostrengthen measures to achieve planned targets in coal mining, crude oil, chemicalindustries, and ferrous metallurgy, the PM stressed.

«Atyrau, Karaganda,Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan and East Kazakhstan regions demonstrate economicgrowth in basic indicators,» Mamin said and emphasized that «governors of theregions and heads of governmental structures shall bear personal responsibilityfor the achievement of the final results and proper utilization of budgetary funds.»

«In order to timely and properly fulfill theinitiatives of the Elbasy and President of the country regarding the improvementof the population’s wellbeing, we need to continue to actively attractinvestments, create productive jobs, diversify economy, increase productivity,promote exports and transfer of technologies and innovations,» the Prime Ministeremphasized.

Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov,governors of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev, Mayor of Nur-Sultan — Altai Kulginov reportedon the preparations for a new academic year.

Askar Mamin commissioned to ensure a hundred per cent readiness of schools bySep. 1. Particular attention was given to the readiness of schools in Arys townr.

He also emphasized theimportance of providing schools with textbooks, organization of children’stransportation, hot meal at school canteens and improve the schools’ materialand technical infrastructure, including computerization and digitalization of educationalprocesses.