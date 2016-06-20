Cabinet set to prepare budget for year 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cabinet has proceeded to development of a budget for year 2017. Karim Massimov, Prime Minister, informed about it via Twitter.

“Just held a meeting of the Republican Budget Commission, which started to develop Year 2017 Budget,” he wrote.

At tomorrow’s Governmental meeting, Minister of National Economy K.Bishimbayev will report about economic growth and Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev will report about the industrial program's implementation.