Cabinet sums up interim results of implementation of «100 Concrete Steps» Nation’s Plan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At a meeting of the National Commission for Modernization chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin and attended by Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin, the implementation of the «100 Concrete Steps» Nation’s Plan to Implement the Five Institutional Reforms of the First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev» was reviewed, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

«The implementation of the Nation’s Plan is under the personal control of Elbasy. In his State-of-the-Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to resume the work of the National Modernization Commission established by the Elbasy. The task of monitoring the implementation of the Plan has also been set for the faction of Nur Otan party in the country's Parliament. Taking into account modern realities and changing conditions, we must coordinate all our efforts, review current approaches and step up work on the implementation of the Nation’s Plan steps,» said Mamin.

To date, out of 100 steps of the Nation’s Plan, 58 steps have been completed and taken out of control, 3 steps are implemented under the Ruhani Zhangyru program and are supervised by the National Commission for the Modernization of Public Consciousness.

Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov, Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs Anar Zhailganova, Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov and several members of the Government reported on the implementation of other 39 Steps.

The Prime Minister instructed to consider within a week the draft Roadmap and the Work Plan of the National Commission for Modernization submitted by the Ministry of National Economy for their subsequent submission to the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.