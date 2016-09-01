  • kz
    Cabinet to discuss amendments to budget Sep 9

    12:00, 01 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A meeting of the Government with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev will discuss the amendments to the country's budget, according to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev.

    “The amendments to the budget must be adopted in September, next week. The main aspects will be discussed by the Presidential Administration.  After then, on September 9, the Government will hold a meeting with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev,” the Minister said on the sidelines of the joint sitting of the Kazakh Parliament. 

