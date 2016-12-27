Cabinet to elaborate 28 new draft laws in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Marat Beketayev informed about the bills to be elaborated by the Government in 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“The Government plans to draft 28 laws. 10 documents will be submitted for the Parliament’s consideration in H1, 2017, while the remaining 18 bills will be submitted in H2 2017,” Beketayev said at the Government’s regular meeting in Astana on Tuesday.

He noted that the this plan was compiled by the Justice Ministry together with all interested governmental structures.

The plan was made as per the instructions of the President, Government leadership and 2016-2017 Law-Making Activity Concept. The document was discussed at the Cabinet’s sitting on November 1, 2016.