Cabinet to hold weekly meeting Feb 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan will hold a weekly meeting on Tuesday, February 25, in the Ukimet Uyi, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

The agenda includes the following issues:

- Preparedness of the central and executive authorities for 2020 flood season;

- Measures to improve business climate;

Vice Minister of Internal Affairs Yuri Ilyin, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Berik Kamaliyev, Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Sergey Gromov and Director General of Kazhydromet Marat Kynatov will give a press conference after the Cabinet’s meeting.



