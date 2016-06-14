Cabinet to review approaches to work with troubled youth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan will review the approaches to the work with troubled youth. Prime Minister Karim Massimov said it today at the Cabinet's meeting.

“The Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development as well as all involved governmental structures and local executives need to review the approaches to work with troubled youth within a month in order to solve the unemployment problem,” said Massimov.

“Tomorrow I will start my working trip across the regions. Youth-related issues will be discussed at all the meetings,” he added.