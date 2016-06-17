Cabinet to submit new draft fiscal and tax codes to Parliament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cabinet will submit new draft fiscal and tax codes of Kazakhstan to the Parliament's consideration within the year. Prime Minister Karim Massimov said it at the joint meeting of the Parliament today.

The PM mentioned the problems both of the Government and budgetary programs’ administrators linked to non-utilization of allocated funds. “This problem occurs every year, for which I would like to address the deputies of the Parliament with a request. Presently, we have shifted to consideration of new fiscal and tax codes, which are discussed now by the Government. I think, we will submit these documents to the Parliament within this year,” said Massimov.

Earlier, the Accounts Committee reported that in 2015, the central executive structures of the country did not utilize more than 7 bln tenge. Vast amounts of money remained unutilized by the Internal Affairs Ministry, Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development, Ministry of National Economy and Ministry of Agriculture. According to the Accounts Committee, more than 400 officials were brought to administrative and disciplinary responsibility.