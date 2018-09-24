Cableway system to link ski resorts in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mountain resorts in Almaty city will be linked by a cableway system to spur tourism, says Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Kazinform reports.

In his remarks at the Government's hour at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Minister Mukhamediuly noted that Almaty region happens to be a unique destination located not far from major tourist markets such as the EU countries, the Persian Gulf, Iran, India, China and Southeast Asia countries.



"In this light, the mountain cluster of Almaty region was chosen as the key driver for the development of domestic and inbound tourism. The cluster includes the locations from Kaskelen to Turgen through Shymbulak, Almatau, Butakovka, Tabagan, and Ak Bulak," he said.



"Almaty region may become one of the largest centers of mountain skiing tourism. We have there the Shymbulak ski resort, the mountain skiing cluster in Tabagan... If we link them by a cableway system, we will have a mountain skiing infrastructure in place. It will spur not only winter sports, but summer sports as well. In case we launch the cableway system, tourists will be able to conveniently travel from one ski resort to another," Arystanbek Mukhamediuly added.



It was revealed that 7-10 ski resorts will be launched in Almaty region by 2025. Those will be split into three clusters, including the Eastern cluster - Turgen mountains, the Central cluster - Almaty and Western cluster - Kaskelen mountains.