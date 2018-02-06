Cacau confirms his departure from Kazakhstan, Kairat Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head coach of Kazakhstan's national futsal team Cacau confirmed he is stepping down from the post, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

He made the announcement at the press conference after the UEFA Futsal Euro 2018 quarterfinal match in Ljubljana (Slovenia) in which Kazakhstan stunned Serbia 3-1.



Cacau confirmed that he is leaving the Kazakh squad and stepping down from his role at the Kairat Almaty this summer.



It is to be recalled that this is the second time Team Kazakhstan reaches the UEFA Futsal Euro semifinals under Cacau's guidance. With Cacau, Kairat Almaty claimed the UEFA Cup two times.