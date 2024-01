ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cacau is back as the head coach of Kazakhstan national soccer team, KazFootball.kz reports.

45-year-old Brazilian specialist Ricardo Cámara Sobral aka Cacau headed the country's national team from 2013 to 2016. Under him Kazakh team played 39 games with 25 wins, 8 draws, and 6 losses and a goal difference of 137-69.